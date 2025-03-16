Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 15,974 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,974 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Bank of America raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 2.2 %

IDXX opened at $415.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $438.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $398.50 and a 12 month high of $548.88.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

