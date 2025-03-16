Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,662 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 3.1 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $126.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.26. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $140.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

