Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Acacia Research Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 15.95 and a current ratio of 16.39. The company has a market cap of $348.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.49. Acacia Research has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acacia Research

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

