9,559 Shares in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Acquired by Kingdom Financial Group LLC.

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAUM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter worth $262,000.

Shares of IAUM opened at $29.77 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $29.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96.

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

