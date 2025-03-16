600 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 137,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 839,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,714,000 after acquiring an additional 78,008 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 520,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,610 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $220.40 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $155.96 and a 12 month high of $289.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $257.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.