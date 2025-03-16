5,086 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in OneMain by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 55,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 430.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 31,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF opened at $48.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $58.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $157,500.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,960.79. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

