47,700 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Bought by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.7% in the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,753,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,640 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 20,215.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 994,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,418,000 after acquiring an additional 989,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 192.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,703,000 after acquiring an additional 543,810 shares in the last quarter. Panview Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,358,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,425,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EDU opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.55. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $95.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

