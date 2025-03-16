385,064 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Acquired by one8zero8 LLC

one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 385,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,429,000. Ares Capital comprises 1.8% of one8zero8 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. one8zero8 LLC owned 0.06% of Ares Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.
Ares Capital Price Performance
Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $23.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Ares Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.37%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on ARCC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.
About Ares Capital
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.
