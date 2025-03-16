37,018 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.25 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

