28,676 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Purchased by GWN Securities Inc.

GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.73. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

