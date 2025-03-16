20,951 Shares in Franklin Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FFOG) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FFOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.97% of Franklin Focused Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Focused Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,869,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Focused Growth ETF by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Focused Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its holdings in Franklin Focused Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 136,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Focused Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $21,164,000.

Franklin Focused Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FFOG opened at $36.14 on Friday. Franklin Focused Growth ETF has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $42.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $119.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Franklin Focused Growth ETF Profile

The Franklin Focused Growth ETF FOCUSED GROWTH ETF (FFOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in equities perceived to have strong fundamentals and prospects for growth. The fund does not limit investments to any particular market-cap, industry or geography.

