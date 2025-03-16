15,163 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,479,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,847,000 after acquiring an additional 241,272 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 190.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 284,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

