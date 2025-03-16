15,026 Shares in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Purchased by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGRFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFGR. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of DFGR opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.20. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $29.39.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

