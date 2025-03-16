10,396 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Acquired by GWN Securities Inc.

GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 507.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $75.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.39. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.