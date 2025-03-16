10,100 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $47.37. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.86.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

