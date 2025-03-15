Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,136 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 72.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,469,000 after buying an additional 1,707,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,364,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,673,000 after acquiring an additional 594,661 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,107,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,740,000 after acquiring an additional 391,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,651,000 after purchasing an additional 777,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $83,784,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.93.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

