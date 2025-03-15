Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 28,750 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $1,893,187.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,285.15. The trade was a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $467,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,815.68. This represents a 23.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,950 shares of company stock worth $2,682,720. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CMS Energy Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of CMS opened at $72.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $75.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CMS Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.36%.
CMS Energy Profile
CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.
