Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,591 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $58,319,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,740,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,540,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 365.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 711,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,095,000 after buying an additional 558,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $34,720,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $70.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average is $72.60. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

