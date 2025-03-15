Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.97 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,163,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.69.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $308.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.20. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $262.32 and a one year high of $423.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.