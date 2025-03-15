Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $126.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.91. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.49 and a 1 year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.