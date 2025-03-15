Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,571 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of STAG Industrial worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,083.20. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of STAG opened at $35.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $41.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $36.44.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

