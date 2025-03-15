Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW) Short Interest Update

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Zoomcar Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of ZCARW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Zoomcar has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Zoomcar
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zoomcar
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for Zoomcar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomcar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.