Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW) Short Interest Update

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Zoomcar Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of ZCARW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Zoomcar has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Zoomcar

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.

