Zevin Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $479.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.66. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.