Zevin Asset Management LLC Buys 561 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of DSI opened at $104.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.25. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $115.78.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.