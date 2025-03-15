Zevin Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 1.9% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.82.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

