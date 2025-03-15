Zedcor (CVE:ZDC) Stock Price Down 11.2% – Should You Sell?

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.86 and last traded at C$2.86. Approximately 151,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 252,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Zedcor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$4.25 price objective on Zedcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Zedcor Stock Up 5.4 %

About Zedcor

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$304.41 million, a PE ratio of 780.28 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.91.

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

