Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.63), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.12 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Xponential Fitness updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

XPOF stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $360.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.38. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Several analysts recently commented on XPOF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.28.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

