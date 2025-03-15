XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading 4.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.81. 11,452,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 13,252,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPEV. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.70 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. China Renaissance raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on XPeng from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.80 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 2.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in XPeng by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 1,215.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

