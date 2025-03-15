X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG) Short Interest Up 145.0% in February

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 145.0% from the February 13th total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 213,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

X3 Price Performance

XTKG stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. X3 has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10.

X3 Company Profile

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading.

