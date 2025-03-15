X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 307196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

X Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $610.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36.

About X Financial

(Get Free Report)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.