Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a 7.9% increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $5.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.5 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. Analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.