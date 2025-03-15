W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on March 24th

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

W&T Offshore has a dividend payout ratio of -400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect W&T Offshore to earn ($0.43) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -9.3%.

W&T Offshore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $1.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

