Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Director Robert H. Herz Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $88,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,250.80. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Workiva Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.25 and a beta of 1.09. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.47 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Workiva from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Workiva from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

