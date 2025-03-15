Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Woodward worth $10,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,923,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $864,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,157. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $180.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $144.29 and a one year high of $201.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.38.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

