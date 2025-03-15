Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,475.27 ($19.08) and traded as high as GBX 1,699 ($21.98). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 1,653 ($21.38), with a volume of 508,162 shares traded.
Wizz Air Trading Up 3.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,481.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,388.05. The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28.
Wizz Air Company Profile
Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 200 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.
