Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 81 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $273.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $233.95 and a 1-year high of $300.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

