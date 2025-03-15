Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.14 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 41.20 ($0.53). Windar Photonics shares last traded at GBX 41.20 ($0.53), with a volume of 12,605 shares trading hands.

Windar Photonics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £48.83 million, a P/E ratio of -378.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.99, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.53.

Windar Photonics Company Profile

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

