Wilmington (LON:WIL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 383.65 ($4.96) and traded as low as GBX 352 ($4.55). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 358 ($4.63), with a volume of 12,615 shares changing hands.

Wilmington Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of £315.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 364.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 383.46.

Wilmington (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX 9.50 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Wilmington had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 18.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Wilmington plc will post 21.5300004 earnings per share for the current year.

Wilmington Company Profile

Wilmington acts as trusted partner to customers who are operating in regulated sectors and in the governance, risk and compliance markets. We provide critical data and information to enable our customers to make the decisions needed to maintain compliance with the rules and regulations that apply to them; and we provide training and education to equip our customers with the knowledge and skills to carry out their activities in line with best practice.

