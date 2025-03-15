Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,474,000 after buying an additional 48,137 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 315.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 326,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,058,000 after buying an additional 248,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 77,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $29.53 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.73%.

Several research firms have commented on WY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

