Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 24,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 14,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Western Forest Products Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

