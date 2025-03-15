Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. LBP AM SA lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 53,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 35,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $2,921,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Compass Point upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 3.6 %

WFC opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $233.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.