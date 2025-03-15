Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Stock Price

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of CON opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 13.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

