Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRAL. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Grail in the 4th quarter worth $3,034,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grail during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Grail during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grail during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Grail during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000.

Get Grail alerts:

Grail Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAL opened at $29.74 on Friday. Grail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grail ( NASDAQ:GRAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by $2.55. The business had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.33 million. Research analysts expect that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Grail in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Grail in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GRAL

Insider Activity at Grail

In related news, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $65,800.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 559,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,461,797.60. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 1,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $56,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,304. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,550 shares of company stock valued at $360,436.

Grail Company Profile

(Free Report)

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.