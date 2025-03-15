Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,120,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649,277 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,986,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,057,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,123,000 after purchasing an additional 414,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 33,963,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614,168 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.74.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.