Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in ON during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in ON during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

ON Price Performance

Shares of ONON stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58. On Holding AG has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $64.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on ON from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ON

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.