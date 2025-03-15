Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,996. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

