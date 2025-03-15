Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 73,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $33.54 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

