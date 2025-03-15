Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $250,000 Stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAX. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Stock Up 3.9 %

PAX stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $673.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67. Patria Investments Limited has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

Patria Investments Dividend Announcement

About Patria Investments

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

(Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.