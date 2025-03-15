Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,202 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,084,112.51. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at $18,586,498. This represents a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Citigroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

