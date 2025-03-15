Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 305 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GD opened at $262.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.89 and its 200 day moving average is $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $239.87 and a fifty-two week high of $316.90.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $307.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 target price (down previously from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $303.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $7,499,895.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,195.12. This represents a 37.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $459,201.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,224. This trade represents a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

